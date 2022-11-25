Mum's horror as 14-month old son chokes on plastic in Doncaster Farmfoods pizza

Little Xavier Martin Perry-Humphrys was tucking into the cheese and tomato pizza fingers when he started choking on the foreign object which became lodged in his throat.

His horrified mum Denise Humphrys fortunately managed to dislodge the piece of plastic and get him breathing again.

She has contacted the supermarket firm for an explanation and wants other parents to be aware of the potential dangers.

14-month old Xavier choked in plastic in pizza from Farmfoods.

She said: “My reaction was pure panic as the plastic was blocking Xavier's windpipe which made him turn blue.

"But the panic only set in once I had cleared Xavier’s windpipe and he was able to breathe properly again.

"The whole ordeal only took a few seconds.

"I got it out by placing Xavier on my right hand at an angle to tap his back and then put my left index finger in his mouth and fishhooked it out of his throat.”

The product was bought from the firm’s Mexborough branch in Wath Road.

She added: “I have contacted Farmfoods and they will be doing an investigation.

"But I want to raise awareness for others, as I know that these pizza fingers are popular, especially with children.“The matter is in their hands and they say they are sorting it out accordingly.

"I’m only doing this for awareness and nothing else.”

