Grieving family of Doncaster road crash mum of two Sarah Sands launch funeral fund

The family of Sarah Sands have launched a campaign to pay for her funeral.

Mum of two Sarah Sands died on Barnsley Road in the early hours of Saturday morning when she was in collision with a van.

And the family have revealed that the death of the 33-year-old comes six years after the death of her brother John.

Launching the appeal, heartbroken sister Katy said: “I am writing this with a very massive dark hole in my heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We all know by now the very sad and devastating news of our beautiful sister/daughter/niece/auntie/mother and friend Sarah tragically losing her life in the early hours of Saturday morning by the most awful accident.

"I can't even get my head around this nor can anybody else. We are all so very numb at this sad time.

"I'm asking for help from anyone that knew Sarah and knows our family and knows what my parents have been through.

"Unfortunately, we lost our eldest brother in 2015 and now we’re having to go through this all again.

"Any help at all would be so very much appreciated towards any funeral costs for my dear sister. She was loved so much by many and she had such a loving heart.

"Sarah adored her two children and always needed to be around family.

"I'm asking for your help with the most upright respect to you all. Any little thing is one massive help.

"This is so hard having to write this. My family and parents have been through so very much – no parents should have to deal with this, we are broken.

"I just want to say thank you for all your support already and all the love and care you all have shown every single one of us.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which took place at around 3.30am near to Ridgewood School.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours yesterday morning as forensic teams carried out investigations at the scene.

Witnesses to the incident are now being sought. The road was closed late into yesterday morning following the collision near to Emley Drive.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 3.22am following reports of a road traffic collision on Barnsley Road, Scawsby.

“On arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian had been in collision with a van.

“The pedestrian, a 33 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

"They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

If you can help, please call 101, or use our online reporting portal, quoting incident number 133 of 13 November 2021.

Dashcam footage can be sent through to [email protected]