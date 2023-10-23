News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Gaza-Israel peace vigil to be held in Doncaster city centre this weekend

A vigil calling for peace in the Middle East will be held in Doncaster this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza which has already claimed more than 5,000 lives.

People are being urged to gather at noon to light candles in honour of those whose lives have been lost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser Ann Louise Bayley said: “Join us to call for peace and to remember the innocent civilians murdered – over 1,000 children killed up to now.

Most Popular
A vigil calling for peace in the Middle East will be held in Doncaster this weekend.A vigil calling for peace in the Middle East will be held in Doncaster this weekend.
A vigil calling for peace in the Middle East will be held in Doncaster this weekend.

"There will be speakers, poetry, multi faith prayers and the opportunity to create a visual memorial.

"Please bring a decorated jar with a tea light or flowers so we can show the world that Doncaster stands with peace and love.”

The square saw an Israeli flag hoisted aloft following the Hamas attacks, while a pro-Palestine demo has also been held at the same location.

Related topics:DoncasterIsraelGazaHamas