Gaza-Israel peace vigil to be held in Doncaster city centre this weekend

A vigil calling for peace in the Middle East will be held in Doncaster this weekend.

The event, which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza which has already claimed more than 5,000 lives.

People are being urged to gather at noon to light candles in honour of those whose lives have been lost.

Organiser Ann Louise Bayley said: “Join us to call for peace and to remember the innocent civilians murdered – over 1,000 children killed up to now.

"There will be speakers, poetry, multi faith prayers and the opportunity to create a visual memorial.