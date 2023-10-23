Gaza-Israel peace vigil to be held in Doncaster city centre this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza which has already claimed more than 5,000 lives.
People are being urged to gather at noon to light candles in honour of those whose lives have been lost.
Organiser Ann Louise Bayley said: “Join us to call for peace and to remember the innocent civilians murdered – over 1,000 children killed up to now.
"There will be speakers, poetry, multi faith prayers and the opportunity to create a visual memorial.
"Please bring a decorated jar with a tea light or flowers so we can show the world that Doncaster stands with peace and love.”
The square saw an Israeli flag hoisted aloft following the Hamas attacks, while a pro-Palestine demo has also been held at the same location.