Hundreds gather for pro-Palestine demonstation in Doncaster city centre

Hundreds of people have gathered in Doncaster city centre for a demonstration in support of Palestine.

People of all ages gathered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square yesterday afternoon calling for Israel to end its war on Gaza.

Protesters armed with placards listened to speeches at the demonstration, one of many held across the country over the weekend.

It comes as the state retaliates following an attack by Hamas two weeks ago when more than 1,400 Israelis were killed, with civilians shot dead in their homes, in the streets and at a music festival.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 4,600 people have been killed since Israel began bombing the territory in response, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

The demonstration was held in the same place where the Israeli flag was hoisted aloft following the attacks.

The blue and white flag was raised while the Mansion House in the High Street shone blue to show ‘solidarity’ with Israel.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “This evening we lit up our Doncaster Mansion House blue in solidarity with the people of Israel.

“We have also raised the flag of Israel in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

“There is no justification for the acts of terror taking place. #StandWithIsrael.”

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher also backed the tributes and posted: “We stand 100% behind Israel. #IsraelUnderAttack.”

