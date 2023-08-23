'Doncaster Dismantlers' claim responsibility for pro-Palestine attack as second office smashed

Protest group Palestine Action has come forward to say a group of ‘anti-Imperialist’ activists calling themselves the “Doncaster Dismantlers” were behind both attacks, which they say are connected to arms sales to Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “An underground group dubbed the 'Doncaster Dismantlers' have taken actions at the site of two companies with links to Israel's war machine.

Thales in Doncaster was attacked by pro-Palestine activists.

"These actions are another instance of targeted economic sabotage taken under the banner of 'Palestine Action Underground', wherein autonomous cells have taken covert direct action against companies complicit in the ongoing colonisation of Palestine.”

The companies, French-owned arms company Thales and British-owned property managers Fisher German both had their Doncaster offices smashed, and premises sprayed in blood-red paint with the demonstrators targeting businesses with alleged ties to Israel's drone manufacturers.

Palestine Action says both companies hold extensive business ties to Israel's Elbit Systems, a military technology company providing 85% of Israel's drones and land-based military equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “The 'Doncaster Dismantlers' have taken it upon themselves to ensure that their town is free of complicity in the crimes committed with Israel's British-made drones.

The offices of Fisher German were also attacked by pro-Palestine activists.

“This autonomous direct action represents new strength in the anti-Imperialist movement in Britain, as independent groups take up the mantle of ensuring that Israel-supplying companies cannot go about their 'business-as-usual' while Palestinians are killed daily by the occupation regime.

“These murders are made possible only by continued international silence on the crimes of the occupation regime, along with the continued supply of weapons and technologies to Israeli forces.

"Palestine Action support the autonomous acts of those working to undermine this complicity, and call on other regions to replicate the bravery of the Doncaster Dismantlers.”