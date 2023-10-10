News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Israel flag raised and Mansion House lit blue as Doncaster politicians show solidarity

The flag of Israel has been raised in Doncaster and the Mansion House lit up in blue as Doncaster politicians unite following the weekend’s attack on the country by terrorist group Hamas.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The blue and white flag was hoisted aloft in Sir Nigel Gresley Square while the Mansion House in the High Street shone blue to show ‘solidarity’ with Israel following the attacks which have left more than 900 people dead.

Meanwhile, nearly 690 people have been killed in Gaza after retaliatory Israeli air strikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “This evening we lit up our Doncaster Mansion House blue in solidarity with the people of Israel.

The flag of Israel has been raised in Doncaster to show solidarity following the weekend's attacks by Hamas.The flag of Israel has been raised in Doncaster to show solidarity following the weekend's attacks by Hamas.
The flag of Israel has been raised in Doncaster to show solidarity following the weekend's attacks by Hamas.
Most Popular

“We have also raised the flag of Israel in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

“There is no justification for the acts of terror taking place. #StandWithIsrael.”

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher also backed the tributes and posted: “We stand 100% behind Israel. #IsraelUnderAttack.”

Related topics:IsraelDoncasterHamasRos JonesNick FletcherGaza