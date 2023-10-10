Israel flag raised and Mansion House lit blue as Doncaster politicians show solidarity
The blue and white flag was hoisted aloft in Sir Nigel Gresley Square while the Mansion House in the High Street shone blue to show ‘solidarity’ with Israel following the attacks which have left more than 900 people dead.
Meanwhile, nearly 690 people have been killed in Gaza after retaliatory Israeli air strikes.
Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “This evening we lit up our Doncaster Mansion House blue in solidarity with the people of Israel.
“We have also raised the flag of Israel in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
“There is no justification for the acts of terror taking place. #StandWithIsrael.”
Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher also backed the tributes and posted: “We stand 100% behind Israel. #IsraelUnderAttack.”