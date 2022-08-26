Funeral details for Doncaster horror road crash victim Sarah Oliver are announced

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Oliver died just days before her 21st birthday when the BMW she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a Seat Ibiza on Wheatley Hall Road earlier this month,

Three other people were seriously injured in the smash near to the junction with Neale Road on August 2.

Now details of her funeral have been announced, with a service from 10am on September 1 at St Lawrence Church, Hatfield, followed by burial in Hatfield Woodhouse Cemetery at 11am.

An obituary for Sarah, of Dunscroft, described her as ‘the loving daughter of Annmarie and John, a much loved granddaughter of Carol and the late Brian, a dear sister to Sophie, Shauna, Ronnie and Roxie.

"A much loved niece of Jayne, Ben and Paul, closest friend to Sammy-Jo, Sharon, Sammy and Charley and a loved cousin.”

"She will be so very sadly missed by all who knew her.”

Big hearted friends and businesses began collecting for Sarah’s family to help pay for her funeral following the tragedy.

And family and friends paid tribute to Sarah who died a week before her 21st birthday.

Sister Sophie wrote: “Can't believe my 20 year old sister Sarah Oliver has been killed in a car crash.

"We will always love you Sarah, we will never forget, everyone that met you loved you.

"R.I.P my beautiful sister – taken far to soon.”

Earlier, her heartbroken mum Ann-Marie Stone paid tribute saying: “Absolutely heartbroken.

“We were supposed to be celebrating your 21st birthday on Tuesday, instead we have to lay you to rest.

"R.I.P. my beautiful daughter- now your with your grandad, love you always, till we meet again.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said Sarah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 949 of 2 August 2022.