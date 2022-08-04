Funding campaign launched for funeral of Doncaster woman, 20, killed in horror road crash

The woman, named locally as Sarah Oliver, died on Tuesday night after the BMW she was in was in a serious collision with a Seat Ibiza on Wheatley Hall Road.

Three other people were seriously injured in the smash, with one of them, a 19-year-old girl, in a life threatening condition in hospital.

Now big hearted friends and businesses have begun collecting for Sarah’s family to help pay for her funeral following the tragedy which came days ahead of her 21st birthday.

Dudes Barbers in Stainforth has launched a collection, with members of the public invited to donate in the shop.

Meanwhile, emotional tributes have continued to pour in for Sarah who was a passenger in the BMW which collided with a Seat at the junction with Neale Road at around 9.40pm on Tuesday night.

Sister Sophie wrote: “Can't believe my 20 year old sister Sarah Oliver has been killed in a car crash.

"We will always love you Sarah, we will never forget, everyone that met you loved you.

"R.I.P my beautiful sister – taken far to soon.”

“We were supposed to be celebrating your 21st birthday on Tuesday, instead we have to lay you to rest.

"R.I.P. my beautiful daughter- now your with your grandad, love you always, till we meet again.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the victim, who has not yet been officially named by officers, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman added: “Her family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 949 of 2 August 2022. You can access the online portal here – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/