Mum's emotional tribute to daughter killed in Doncaster road smash ahead of 21st birthday celebration

The woman, named locally as Sarah Oliver, died in the horror road smash in Wheatley Hall Road last night which has left three other people seriously injured in hospital – one of them in a life-threatening condition.

The road was cordoned off for hours following the collision between a white BMW 5 Series and a red Seat Ibiza.

Sarah’s devastated mum Ann-Marie Stone paid tribute saying: “Absolutely heartbroken.

The victim of a fatal road collision in Doncaster has been named as Sarah Oliver. (Photo: Facebook).

"My oldest daughter Sarah Oliver was killed last night in a car accident.

“We were supposed to be celebrating your 21st birthday on Tuesday, instead we have to lay you to rest.

"R.I.P. my beautiful daughter- now your with your grandad, love you always, till we meet again.”

Emergency services were called to Wheatley Hall Road at 9.40pm last night following reports of a collision involving two cars at the junction with Neale Road.

Police said the victim, 20, was a passenger in the BMW.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital. The 19-year-old passenger’s condition is described as life-threatening.

The scene was cordoned off and the road closed for a number of hours following the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of ambulances including the air ambulance at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Were you travelling along Wheatley Hall Road yesterday evening? Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision?

“Please contact police via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 949 of 2 August 2022. You can access our online portal here – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/