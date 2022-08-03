'We will always love you:" Sister's emotional tribute to Doncaster road crash victim, 20

The woman, named locally as Sarah Oliver, died following the crash between two cars on Wheatley Hall Road last night.

Three other people were seriously injured in the crash between a BMW 5 Series and Seat Ibiza, with one of them, a 19-year-old girl, in a life threatening condition.

Family and friends have being paying tribute to Sarah with her sister Sophie writing: “Can't believe my 20 year old sister Sarah Oliver has been killed in a car crash.

"We will always love you Sarah, we will never forget, everyone that met you loved you.

"R.I.P my beautiful sister – taken far to soon.”

The tragedy happened just days before Sarah was due to celebrate her 21st birthday.

"My oldest daughter Sarah Oliver was killed last night in a car accident.

“We were supposed to be celebrating your 21st birthday on Tuesday, instead we have to lay you to rest.

"R.I.P. my beautiful daughter- now your with your grandad, love you always, till we meet again.”

Dozens of other tributes have also poured in for Sarah on social media.

One said: “I’m so sorry, I can’t believe what I’m reading it doesn’t seem real.

"i’m thinking of you all, I’m devastated for you and your family Sarah was a amazing, bright, caring young girl.”

Another friend posted: “Omg in total shock, I’m so sorry to hear this horrific news, taken way to soon.

"Rest in peace beautiful , sending all my love and prayers to you all at this terrible time.”

Emergency services were called to Wheatley Hall Road at 9.40pm last night following reports of a collision involving two cars at the junction with Neale Road.

Police said the victim was a passenger in the BMW.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital. The 19-year-old passenger’s condition is described as life-threatening.

The scene was cordoned off and the road closed for a number of hours following the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of ambulances including the air ambulance at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Were you travelling along Wheatley Hall Road yesterday evening? Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision?

“Please contact police via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 949 of 2 August 2022. You can access our online portal here – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/