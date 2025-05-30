Doncaster woman locked in DVLA battle as driving licence revoked over health issues

A Doncaster woman is locked in a battle with the DVLA to get her driving licence returned – after it was revoked when she suffered a blackout and dizzy spells.

Katrina-Ann Ihnatyszcz says she is now fully restored following health issues several years ago – but is still unable to drive after the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency cancelled her licence.

She has now called on Doncaster MP Ed Miliband and the ombudsman to take up her fight.

Katrina-Ann, of Green Lane, Woodlands, said: “In 2021 I had a blackout.

"My GP referred me to cardiology and neurology.

"Over the course of 2021-2022 I had various tests, ECGs and assessments for epilepsy and was advised not to drive until tests were back and clear.

"At no point was I told I wasn't fit to drive. But I was respectful and abided with the requests.

"All the test results came back normal.”

She was going through a divorce at the time and said her health problems were caused by stress.

"After the divorce, the dizzy spells stopped, and I was finally able to start enjoying life. I had my final appointment with my cardiologist and it was concluded that my dizzy spells had being caused by stress and I was discharged.”

But earlier this year, she received correspondence from the DVLA saying that her licence had been cancelled.

She said: “I instantly thought it was some kind of April Fool prank.

“I have had umpteen phone conversations with agents, all promising various things, and none actually delivering.

" I was advised if I could submit evidence that stated I was fit to drive, that my case would be re looked at, and my licence reinstated.

"I have had two consultants declare I am fit and safe to drive.

"DVLA claim not to have the documents, or them not being readable or in the wrong format and to remain patient.

“It's very difficult to remain patient when you are being fobbed off.”

“Trying to speak to anyone, who isn't just reading from a script, is about as achievable as me becoming Queen.

"I request to speak to a manager, there isn't anyone available. The whole thing is a shambles.

“I have had a further phone conversation with DVLA who have now decided that even though they have the relevant evidence, that they need my consent to speak with the consultants, to confirm my wellness to drive. “Essentially, to start the whole process again. I just want my licence reinstated.”

A spokesperson for the DVLA said: “When considering an application to issue a driving licence, DVLA aim to make a decision as quickly as possible. Where we require additional information from a medical professional or from the driver themselves, we are wholly reliant on receiving this information before a decision can be made."

How the DVLA deals with drivers who may not be medically fit to drive

All drivers must ensure that they are medically fit to drive and notify DVLA of the onset or worsening of a medical condition affecting this.

More information can be found at https://www.gov.uk/driving-medical-conditions.

The legal obligation to notify DVLA of any relevant medical condition is on the driver. However, DVLA is entitled to act on information from any other source.

Third parties, including doctors and the police, can also notify DVLA about diagnosed or suspected health problems.

Where DVLA are notified of a medical condition that may affect driving, we will investigate and take the necessary action.

Drivers can check if their condition needs to be reported by going to https://www.gov.uk/health-conditions-and-driving/find-condition-a-to-z