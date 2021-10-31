Doncaster swimming scheme for youngsters chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Doncaster Dartes have been chosen for the Co-op Local Community Fund.

The organisers of Doncaster Dartes said they were delighted to have been chosen for the fund to help deliver their fantastic service to the young swimmers of Doncaster.

Committee member Harry Ainslie said: “As you can imagine, the last 18 months have been really challenging for small, charitable groups like ours.

“The pandemic has drastically affected our fundraising efforts, so we’re grateful to have this partnership with the local Co-op.

“We’re urging local members to choose us as their cause so we can continue to deliver our fantastic service to the young swimmers of Doncaster.”

When members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, 1p from every pound spent goes to support local causes.

Co-op members can select Doncaster Dartes as their local cause by visiting https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/61511.

Harry added; “We really hope that people will visit the Co-op website or download the Co-op app and select us as their Local Community Fund cause so we can continue making a difference.

“We aim to develop opportunities where local kids get involved in sport instead of the street corner scene, by providing opportunities locally and providing volunteers with the necessary training.

“We aim to develop swimming for 5-18 year olds in the Doncaster area.”

Doncaster Dartes run various sessions from a basic 45-minute swim set, where younger swimmers develop existing skills and learn new ones.

The key aims are to build confidence and friendship in an environment where taking exercise is fun and enjoyable. Swimmers swim for between 45 minutes and 20+ hours per week depending on the individual.

Harry said: “We bring people together in a number of ways by encouraging friendship of our squads.

“Older kids in the squads provide a friendly face, whether it is at school or in the street.