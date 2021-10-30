Great to have past members join us for the Denaby Ings Circular Walk

Much of the landscape post-harvest is dominated by stubble and straw

What a surprise to see the man himself turn up today, after years away, and all I could say was “by God I’d best behave”.

No, a real treat and an honour.

Greeting too to all nine (including young Henry) who joined us on this clockwise six mile figure of eight from Denaby Ings Nature Reserve car park. Turning right onto Pastures Road, the walk begins with a “tricky” crossing of Dearne Bridge with it’s lack of pavement and fast cars but with care we managed it in a matter of minutes, then escaped to the safety of a footpath on the left up Melton Hill Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Henry and his mum enjoying the outdoors

Much of the route is on wide open paths ideal for convivial conversation and chit chat, which is an integral part of a Rambler outing, and goes a long way to make a Rambler’s walk short.

Before we knew it we’d covered three miles and begun a slow climb towards Barnburgh. Once across the busy Doncaster Road at the Crown Inn the climb continued along St Helen’s Lane where we stopped for refreshments.

Much of the landscape post-harvest is dominated by stubble and straw, with the occasional splash of green on the horizon, as Melton Woods became visible below. After the slow climb a slow decent into and through High Melton, brings back memories for some of creative college days. Crossing only two stiles on todays walk it was a straight line back to Dearne Bridge and a circumnavigation of Denaby Ings.

To be fair much of it shrouded in secrecy with only occasional glimpses of birds on water. Very atmospheric never-the-less.

It's good to be out enjoying the outdoors

Regular walkers will be familiar with the magic trick our shoe laces have of untying themselves, and one of our regulars is particularly plagued but hurrah today not once did we stop to tie them up.

Place of interest: St.Helen’s Chapel

The ruins of St. Ellen’s Chapel lie in St. Ellen’s field, the most easterly of the open fields in the village. The ruins lie close to what was part of the Roman Ricknield Street now Hangman Stone Road. They are preserved in a copse a few yards away from a dried up well.

It is believed that the Chapel was dedicated to Ellen, the Celtic goddess of armies and roads and was later re-dedicated by the early Christians to Helen, the mother of the Emperor Constantine.

Please visit our website Doncaster Ramblers for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook Ramblers for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.