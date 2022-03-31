Doncaster social enterprise teams up with Age UK to support the elderly bridge the digital divide

Explains Yetunde Elebuibon, founder of Knowledge Pool: “It’s no surprise that older people in today’s society face various barriers because their specific digital needs are often overlooked in favour of the younger generation.”

Continues Yetunde: “The elderly are, arguably, at greater risk of being left behind and it is vital that they are considered when digital solutions are created and launched into society. Any digital solution must be inclusive and one way of achieving this objective is to further simplify the support, courses and training that is currently available.

“This is just one of the reasons we’ve teamed up with Age UK to provide training classes that are specifically aimed at addressing the digital needs faced by older people.

Yetunde Elebuibon, founder of Knowledge Pool during one of the sessions

“One of the areas in which we can help is by showing attendees how to get the best from their smart or iPhones.

"For example, how to access the internet, share photos with friends and family via WhatsApp or simply to have a screensaver that features a loved one.

"Most of us take these every day ‘tasks’ for granted and complete them without thinking.

Helping to bridge the digital divide

"So, enabling the elderly to do the same never ceases to bring a smile. It means so much to them and it’s heart-warming to share their excitement and joy at having a screensaver of their grandchildren.”

Concludes Yetunde: “It’s our aim to support anyone who finds themselves digitally disadvantaged to master essential must-have IT skills to allow them to progress through life.

"It doesn’t matter how old you are, there are always new skills to learn and we won’t stop until everyone in our society is digitally included.”

Knowledge Pool is social enterprise that is solely run by volunteers and is wholly dependent on external funding and donations.

If you would like to find out more about their training classes, volunteer your time to support others or make a donation, call Yetunde on 07427 262448 or email: [email protected]