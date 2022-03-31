Mixed Moo and Baby Moo classes take place at Goals Soccer in Wheatley.

Run by Moo Music the sessions are a great fun and interactive regular music session for 0 to five-year-old children and their parents, grandparents or carers too, where the children sing, dance, play, learn and have fun while doing it.

Music is an essential part of every child’s development and the 125+ original Moo Music songs used at the sessions are positive, uplifting, fun and educational.

The interactive sessions will help your child gain confidence and develop memory, language and coordination skills in an exciting, enjoyable and multi-sensory way.

For more visit https://www.moo-music.co.uk/

Animal magic Lucy Moore, of Moo Music, pictured during a Mixed Moo session at Goals Doncaster.

Guess who! Phineas Hobbs, 18months, pictured at Mixed Moo.

Play time Lucy Moore, of Moo Music, pictured during a Mixed Moo session at Goals Doncaster.

Plenty of fun Lots for the youngtser to enjoy