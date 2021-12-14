Doncaster singer Yungblud named one of UK's most popular TikTok acts in 2021
Doncaster rock star Yungblud has been named as one of the most popular TikTok stars of 2021.
The social media service has revealed details of its most popular songs, artists and live moments – with the Doncaster singer scoring second spot in the most popular live stream events.
His gig at London’s Kentish Town Forum was only pipped to the top spot by Ed Sheeran’s Euro 2020 show.
It adds to an impressive year for the singer after appearances at the Reading and Leeds Festivals and a triumphant homecoming show at The Dome.
The most-watched live moments by artists on TikTok were
1. Ed Sheeran - UEFA EURO 2020 Show
2. Yungblud - Kentish Town Forum gig
3. Coldplay - Red Nose Day USA charity concert
4. Liv Harland - #Busker
5. Liv Harland - #Busker
6. Brad Ryan - #Busker
7. Liv Harland - #Busker
8. Liam Payne - Liam and Tom Felton #DracoTok
9. KSI - KSI Show
10. Disclosure - #ElectronicMusic