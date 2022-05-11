Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday Legends charity game raises £130,000

The annual Legends match, in aid of Doncaster charity the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, saw a number of ex-Rovers and Owls stars go head to the head at the Eco Power Stadium last Saturday.

Among those taking part were Rovers club legend James Coppinger, ex-Wednesday star Paolo Di Canio and Doncaster 80s favourite Colin Douglas.

A spokesman for the charity said: “What can we say – every single record this event has previously achieved has been smashed.

The Doncaster Rovers Legends team.

“Our fundraisers have been simply incredible. Their efforts have not only helped push us towards security and recovery from the effects of COVID-19, but will also allow us to continue to make a difference in our local area.

“Paolo Di Canio and the amazing James Coppinger will grab the headlines, but our fundraisers are heroes to a man.”

More than 3,100 people watched as Wednesday romped to a 7-2 victory, a far cry from last year when the two teams battled out a 6-6 draw.

“It was a real shock to see Wednesday win convincingly, despite the nutmegs and silky skills from Copps,” the spokesman said.

The Sheffield Wednesday Legends team.

“But, the legends were incredible, making the day special for both the fans and their fundraising teammates.

“We can’t thank everybody enough, from the fundraisers, to the fans, the legends and all of fantastic volunteers. You have made all this possible.”