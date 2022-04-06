DCLT announces Doncaster Rovers sponsorship deal for Legends charity match

DCLT has agreed to become the main sponsor of the Doncaster Rovers team for the Legends match on Saturday May 7 at Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium.

The annual charity match will raise money for Doncaster-based Eve Merton Dreams Trust, which was founded in 2011 following the death of Doncaster woman Eve Merton from ovarian cancer.

The non-profit organisation donates the money it raises to help create a dream or grant a wish for people and their families impacted by serious and terminal cancer.

James Coppinger will be pulling on his boots for Doncaster Rovers once more.

As part of the sponsorship, DCLT will have its name displayed on the front of the shirts of the Doncaster Rovers legends players.

Last year’s match, which featured legendary players including former Wednesday star Chris Waddle and current Rovers’ manager Gary McSheffrey, raised more than £50,000 for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

This year’s Doncaster Rovers Legends team includes the all-time Rovers Legend James Coppinger. Fans didn’t get the opportunity to see Coppinger’s final game for the club after 17 years with Rovers, but this year’s Legends game gives the fans the chance to honour his amazing club career.

Fundraisers are playing again but all places have now been taken and fundraising started over a month ago.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: “We are thrilled to be the main sponsor of the Doncaster Rovers Legends for this exciting match against Sheffield Wednesday Legends.

“We greatly admire the important work the Eve Merton Dreams Trust does with the Doncaster community and hope the match will raise as much money as possible for them to continue making dreams come true.”

Martin Lawrence co. Founder of Eve Merton Dreams Trust said: “We are so grateful to DCLT and all our partners for their support to make our charity match possible.

“Our vision is to grow the charity so we can assist all families impacted by serious and terminal cancer conditions in the Doncaster area. We want to raise as much money as possible to help create a smile when it is needed most but hardest to

find.”

To buy tickets visit https://tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk/en-GB/categories/events