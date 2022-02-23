Ex-Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday stars to meet again in Legends 2 clash

This year’s match on May 7 is a repeat of last year’s contest between ex-Owls and Rovers aces and is being dubbed as Legends II.

Last year saw England football legend Chris Waddle pull on his boots once more, while Rovers welcomed a string of club favourites back onto the hallowed turf.

As usual, the match will raise money for Doncaster’s Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

Both teams will include club legends as well as local fundraisers and club fans.

In previous years, Rovers have taken on teams of Leeds United legends in the annual fixture which raises money for local cancer patients.

The 2020 game had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.