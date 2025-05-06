Doncaster Rovers boss naps with trophy - as he dedicates title win to late mum
After Rovers’ 2-1 win at Notts County wrapped up the title, the manager shared a photo of himself snoozing alongside his well earned silverware with the caption: “Afternoon kip with this beautiful thing. #drfc.”
In an earlier message on X, formerly Twitter, he dedicated Rovers’ success to his late mum Valerie, who died in March, writing: “That’s for you #DRFC and that’s for you Mum. #Champions.”
After securing promotion against Bradford City last week, Rovers eased to victory in their final game, to finish four points clear at the top from runners-up Port Vale, sparking jubilant scenes both in Nottingham and Doncaster where supporters partied into the night.
A trophy presentation party will take place at the Eco Power Stadium today from 4.45pm with an open top bus tour and civic reception being planned for June or July.
It has been a season of mixed emotions for McCann following the death of his mum midway through the campaign.
Valerie died on March 18 and in a tribute earlier this year, McCann said: “Our beautiful mum Valerie gained her angel wings as she passed away suddenly at home.
“Please say a prayer for my dad and the rest of the family who are truly heartbroken.”
The 45-year-old dad of three regularly hosted his family at Doncaster Rovers matches, with Valerie flying in from her home in Northern Ireland.
