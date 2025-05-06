Doncaster Rovers boss naps with trophy - as he dedicates title win to late mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment exhausted Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann took a nap alongside the League Two trophy – after dedicating the club’s title triumph to his late mum.

After Rovers’ 2-1 win at Notts County wrapped up the title, the manager shared a photo of himself snoozing alongside his well earned silverware with the caption: “Afternoon kip with this beautiful thing. #drfc.”

In an earlier message on X, formerly Twitter, he dedicated Rovers’ success to his late mum Valerie, who died in March, writing: “That’s for you #DRFC and that’s for you Mum. #Champions.”

After securing promotion against Bradford City last week, Rovers eased to victory in their final game, to finish four points clear at the top from runners-up Port Vale, sparking jubilant scenes both in Nottingham and Doncaster where supporters partied into the night.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann takes a nap alongside the League Two trophy. (Photo: Grant McCann/X).

It has been a season of mixed emotions for McCann following the death of his mum midway through the campaign.

Valerie died on March 18 and in a tribute earlier this year, McCann said: “Our beautiful mum Valerie gained her angel wings as she passed away suddenly at home.

“Please say a prayer for my dad and the rest of the family who are truly heartbroken.”

The 45-year-old dad of three regularly hosted his family at Doncaster Rovers matches, with Valerie flying in from her home in Northern Ireland.