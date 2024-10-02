Doncaster Ramblers – Langsett Saturday 28th September 2024
6 of us met at Langsett on a bright and sunny morning marred only by a cold wind. George led us, as promised, over the moors and into the Upper Don Valley. We picked up a short section of the Trans Pennine Trail, then crossed the River Don. We stopped for coffee at a bench provided by the kind householder for walkers to rest. Refreshed we headed up to the Royd Moor viewpoint for some great views. A stroll downhill brought us to Millhouse Green and the Blacksmith Arms where the landlady very kindly allowed to eat our sandwiches inside (with our beers).
We re-crossed the river and after climbing out of the valley saw Langsett Reservoir glittering in the sunshine. We descended to it and had the pleasure of bumping into Steve in the main Langsett car park. It wasn't much further back to our cars. Thanks to George for leading a great walk.
