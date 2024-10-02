Doncaster Ramblers – Langsett Saturday 28th September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regular watchers of this space will recognise we’ve walked Langsett before. Well it’s like that with the Ramblers, one visit is never enough!

6 of us met at Langsett on a bright and sunny morning marred only by a cold wind. George led us, as promised, over the moors and into the Upper Don Valley. We picked up a short section of the Trans Pennine Trail, then crossed the River Don. We stopped for coffee at a bench provided by the kind householder for walkers to rest. Refreshed we headed up to the Royd Moor viewpoint for some great views. A stroll downhill brought us to Millhouse Green and the Blacksmith Arms where the landlady very kindly allowed to eat our sandwiches inside (with our beers).

We re-crossed the river and after climbing out of the valley saw Langsett Reservoir glittering in the sunshine. We descended to it and had the pleasure of bumping into Steve in the main Langsett car park. It wasn't much further back to our cars. Thanks to George for leading a great walk.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.