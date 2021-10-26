Doncaster litter picker asks people to clean up their own waste and keep the streets tidy

Fred Turner has been litter picking in Stainforth for six and a half years.

He and a team go around the town twice a week and clear huge amounts of litter off the streets.

Fred, aged 73, said: “We started because of austerity cuts.

“The streets were not getting cleaned as often as they were before and we were not happy about it.

“We decided that if we wanted it done then we would have to do it ourselves.”

During the time the litter picking group has run they have managed to double the number of bins in Stainforth and have an agreement with Street Clean who supply them with rubbish bags and equipment.

“It works pretty well,” he said.

Fred Turner, 73, Stainforth.

“We even empty the bins when we see that they’re full and we pick up quite a bit of litter.

“Yesterday seven of us collected 16 bags full of rubbish.”

In the run up to COP26 Fred has been reflecting on what he wants to see change in Doncaster.

Fred wants more people to take care of the environment.

He said: “I hope it’s a really successful meeting and that it forces people to take more notice.

"You would not believe the amount of plastic we pick up off the streets.

"So much litter is thrown out of cars into verges – it’s terrible.

“People should be cleaning up their own environments even if that’s just outside your house.

“Some of the streets we work on are a disgrace and it makes the town look a mess.”

Fred would also like more rubbish bins to be installed around Stainforth as he said that they make a considerable difference to the amount of litter on the streets.

The litter picking group meets twice a week on a Monday and a Thursday at the Stainforth Community Library.

The litter picks take place between 10am and 12.30pm.

“If anyone has time to spare then please come down and help,” he said.

“It’s open to anyone and we would love for you to join us.”