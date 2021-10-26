A community library in Doncaster increases its opening hours and restarts activities

The Cantley Community Library had a successful reopening in August of 2021 and thanks to the increased number of volunteers they can now open for longer hours.

Many libraries suffered during the pandemic due to restrictions and a loss of volunteers but this community resource is bouncing back stronger than ever before.

Chairman Richard Halstead, said: “After a successful re-opening we have already re-engaged with the local community and are now busier than ever.

Cantley Community Library is extending its opening hours.

“My thanks go to the team here at Cantley Community Library who have worked hard and have helped recruit several new volunteers allowing for these increased opening hours.

“It will be great to get back to running the events and activities and further increasing our involvement and support for the local community.”

Starting in November 2021 these will be the new opening hours at the library.

Monday: 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday: 9.30am to 4.30pm, Wednesday: 9.30am to 4.30pm, Thursday: 9.30am to 4.30pm, Friday it will be closed for activities, Saturday: 9.30am to 12pm, Sunday: closed.

In November the Jigsaw Club will re-commence on a Wednesday afternoon, the Knit and Natter group will re-commence on a Friday afternoon, and there will be a Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 11 from 9.30am to 12pm.

Next year will see a coffee morning on the second Saturday of every month begin again.

To keep up with all events and activities at the library follow them on Facebook here.