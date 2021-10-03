Doncaster families share £180,000 People's Postcode Lottery win

The Doncaster postcode, DN5 8PB was announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday 3rd October landing six neighbours £30,000 each.

Marcus Wren (34), one of the lucky winners netted £30,000 thanks to his fortunate postcode.

He found out about the win after receiving a phone call from the lottery. He said: “I was a bit overwhelmed to say the least when I got the call. You don’t get many calls like that.”

Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with one of the winning cheques

Marcus who works as a contract manager plans to splash out on a dream trip for his next birthday.

“I want to spend my 35th birthday in Vegas, which is in February next year; I’ve always wanted to go,” said Marcus.

The 34-year-old has been renovating his house recently and the cash windfall will help him to transform his downstair living space.

He said: “I’ve spent a lot of this year doing work on my house and I’m going to use this money on my kitchen and my downstairs. The plan is to knock a wall down and open it up into a kitchen diner with a brand-new kitchen put in.”

The dad-of-two would also like to spoil his children with the money. He said: “My youngest will be asking for a PlayStation 5 but little does he know, I’ve already got him one. My daughter will probably want some money to go shopping in town, she’s quite easily pleased.”

Marcus laughed and added: “I mean £50 in Primark buys you a lot.”

After finding out about his win earlier in the week, Marcus has already found time to celebrate. He said: “The place I work for has a corporate box at Manchester United and I went with some of my colleagues.

“We had a good few drinks and it was a great atmosphere with the stadium erupting, it was like a double celebration.”

Marcus was delighted to hear that he wasn’t the only lottery winner on the street. He said: “It’s nice to be able to share the experience with other people, especially people you know, that you live beside.”

The other five winners chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier said: “I’m over the moon for our six lucky winners in Doncaster, what an incredible way to end the week! I hope they treat themselves with the winnings and enjoy celebrating this weekend.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.