Doncaster businesses join forces for huge city centre clean-up campaign

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:05 BST
Businesses from across Doncaster have come together for a huge clean-up campaign aimed at tidying up the city centre.

Employees from a string of city firms came together with Doncaster Chamber and City of Doncaster Council for the spring clean.

A Doncaster Chamber spokesperson said: “We’re on a mission to keep Doncaster tidy!

“The Doncaster Chamber team and businesses from across the region came together to tackle litter and improve our city’s landscape.

Businesses from across Doncaster came together for the city centre clean up campaign.

“In partnership with Doncaster Council, the afternoon united businesses from across the borough to take action and lead by example.

"As part of our commitment to ‘Doncaster '35: A Manifesto for a Winning City,’ by mobilising our resources and networks, we’re creating a lasting impact.

“A massive thank you to the Rapid Relief Team UK who have kept the volunteers fed and watered, and YMCA Doncaster who opened up their centre to give us a base for the afternoon.”

