Doncaster businesses join forces for huge city centre clean-up campaign
Employees from a string of city firms came together with Doncaster Chamber and City of Doncaster Council for the spring clean.
A Doncaster Chamber spokesperson said: “We’re on a mission to keep Doncaster tidy!
“The Doncaster Chamber team and businesses from across the region came together to tackle litter and improve our city’s landscape.
“In partnership with Doncaster Council, the afternoon united businesses from across the borough to take action and lead by example.
"As part of our commitment to ‘Doncaster '35: A Manifesto for a Winning City,’ by mobilising our resources and networks, we’re creating a lasting impact.
“A massive thank you to the Rapid Relief Team UK who have kept the volunteers fed and watered, and YMCA Doncaster who opened up their centre to give us a base for the afternoon.”
