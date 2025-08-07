Cycle ace Tom Simpson to remembered with 60th anniversary cycling festival

Doncaster area cycling icon Tom Simpson is to remembered on the 60th anniversary of one of his greatest triumphs with a week-long festival.

Harworth will mark six decades since Simpson became the first British man to win the World Road Race Championship.

From 7–14 September, the Tom Simpson Cycling Festival will bring riders, families and visitors from across the UK and Europe to celebrate the local hero with community events, rides, talks and a museum reopening.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “For many locals, Tom Simpson is a household name – he grew up here, wore the Tour de France yellow jersey and still inspires cyclists today.

"We want to share his story with a wider audience.”

Described as the most ambitious Tom Simpson Cycling Festival yet, the new Simpson Sportive starts the festival on Sunday 7 September.

Riders can choose from 94 km, 202 km or 253 km routes that trace the roads where Tom Simpson trained.

Each entry includes timing, feed zones, photography, a musette bag and finisher medal.

Part of the entry fee supports the Tom Simpson Memorial Fund, which maintains Simpson memorials and awards grants to young riders.

The Simpson Nouvelles Cycling Team – an elite U23 women’s squad – will ride among the field, echoing Tom’s own journey from Harworth to Europe’s pro peloton.

There will be a full week of free community events and heritage including:

• Bike maintenance and safety sessions at Simpson Park (Monday)

• Community talk: ‘The Life of Tom Simpson’ by Chris Sidwells (Tuesday, Town Hall)

• Tom Simpson Museum reopening, led by Helen Hoban – Tom’s wife (Thursday)

• Children’s grass track racing and celebration evening (Saturday, Sports Pavillion)

Retro weekend with vintage flair and live podcast

The Simpson Retro Weekend runs from 12-14 September.

Riders can take on 64 km or 80 km retro routes. Highlights include classic bike and car displays, market stalls, junior grass track races, films and a Best in Show competition judged by Bill Barrowcliff.

A live podcast recording on Friday evening features Joanne Simpson, Tom’s daughter and ormer Olympic cyclist Steve Jones will also attend.

The festival will remember Barry Hoban, Tom’s close friend and teammate, who supported the event and passed away earlier this year.

Chris Sidwells said: “Tom Simpson’s world championship win in 1965 changed British cycling for ever.

"He went on to become the first Briton to wear the Tour de France yellow jersey, was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and won three of the sport’s major classics: Milan–San Remo, the Tour

of Flanders and Il Lombardia. His achievements remain unmatched and continue to inspire generations.”

Joanne Simpson said: “Tom Simpson’s story continues to inspire not just seasoned cyclists, but new generations discovering the sport for the first time.

The Festival is about more than remembering a legend - it’s about passing on his passion, determination, and love for the cycling community to young people and families today.”

Coun Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are proud of our links with Tom Simpson and are pleased to support the Cycling Festival that carries his name.

"As this year’s event celebrates the 60th anniversary of his World Championship win, it promises to be an even more spectacular week of events which will continue Tom’s legacy and help to attract cyclists and visitors from across the country to ride the roads that helped Tom to reach world class status.

"We hope that by shining a light on our cycling heritage and providing avenues into the sport for new or aspiring cyclists, this will help to attract more people to our region and further support the local economy.”

Entry for the Simpson Sportive and Simpson Retro is open now via:

Use the code SIMPSON10 for 10% off entry fees. Valid until 18 August 2025.

Who was Tom Simpson?

It was on July 13, 1967, that Tom’s story reached its tragic conclusion as he succumbed to blazing heat on Mont Ventoux, collapsing near the summit of the French peak as he strove for success in the 13th stage of Tour de France.

In his eighth year as a pro-cyclist, Simpson, 29, was keen to make an impact and after the first week, was in sixth place.

Falling ill with diarrhoea, some told him to quit, but he made the fateful decision to plough on, eventually meeting his fate in temperatures topping 45C on the dusty, arrid slopes of that barren French mountainside.

At the start line in Marseille, a journalist noticed Simpson looked tired and asked him if the heat was a problem.

“No, it’s not the heat, it’s the Tour, ” was his reply.

As the race reached the lower slopes, Simpson was seen taking a number of pills with brandy and by the time he had climbed towards the summit, he was zig-zagging across the road.

He fell but was able to get back on but after riding a short distance further, collapsed.

He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital and a post-mortem found he had taken amphetamine and alcohol, a combination which proved fatal when combined with the heat.

The infamous words ‘put me back on my bike’ were never said - they were the invention of a journalist covering the race.

Approximately 5,000 people attended Simpson’s funeral service. A memorial stands close to the spot where he died, while Harworth has several tributes dedicated to his memory.

The epitaph on the cyclist’s gravestone reads: “His body ached, his legs grew tired, but still he would not give in.”