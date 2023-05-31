Crowdfunding campaign launched for Doncaster church food bank hit by repeated thefts

News you can trust since 1925
A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help raise cash for a Doncaster church food bank that has been repeatedly hit by a string of thefts.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st May 2023, 10:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:57 BST

St John The Evangelist Church in Balby has been targeted a number of times, with produce stolen and stained glass windows smashed by heartless thieves.

Cash is pouring in for the campaign, which you can donate to HERE to help pay for repairs.

Organiser Susan Burgess said: ”We are trying to raise money to replace what has been spent on repairing damage after break ins to our food/multi bank.

St John's Church in Balby has been repeatedly targeted by thieves.St John's Church in Balby has been repeatedly targeted by thieves.
"We have been raided and food intended for desperate families taken.

"We provide for up to 500 people every week with free food, clothes, bedding and household.

"We also provide a free cafe with free drinks and biscuits, four days a week staffed by an amazing team of volunteers.

“Because supermarkets have cut our donations so much and these break ins, we are struggling to keep up with demand.

"This money means a lot of food not being bought because our funds only go so far.

"We are hoping in this difficult time a few pennies could be donated as every penny counts.”

Earlier this year, Reverend Derek Pammett said he was praying for those carrying out the raids - and offered help to those responsible.

Last month the Rev Pamment said: “After most of the food was stolen, we offered a very limited service and had to deal with tears from some truly desperate individuals.

"We are praying for the individuals who are breaking into the church.

"Not only are they breaking into a sacred space that has served the community for the last 175 years, they are creating increased costs and stealing food from some of the most needy in our community. Food which is given away four mornings a week.

“Despite this distressing series of break ins, our team of staff and volunteers have maintained the service and continue to serve an ever growing number of people.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the crowdfunding campaign, which has so far raised more than £1,200, can do so HERE

