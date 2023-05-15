Stained glass windows smashed as Doncaster church food bank broken into yet again

St John The Evangelist Church in Balby has been targeted repeatedly in recent months – and organisers have warned that the project could be forced to close, impacting on needy members of the community if the break-ins continue.

Earlier this year, Reverend Derek Pammett said he was praying for those carrying out the raids - and offered help to those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the latest attack have emerged in recent days.

St John's Church in Balby has been repeatedly broken into.

A social media post said: “Once again somebody has broken in to St John's Church to steal from the food bank and multi bank.

"They are smashing 150 year old irreplaceable stained glass windows to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are stealing from the community and are harming the community, this has got to stop or the church authorities will close it all down.

"Somebody local knows who it is, if you don't want to involve the police then perhaps some people could ask the culprit nicely to stop. This will harm the needy in the community if it's all shut down, they are stealing from you.”

Another said: “Someone knows who the perpetrators are. The rumour is that our food has been offered for sale. We give it away free. Please give information to police or anonymously to CrimeStoppers.”

The food bank has asked for more help to replace items stolen, with a call going out for people to donate food, clothes, bedding and household items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month the Rev Pamment said: “After most of the food was stolen, we offered a very limited service and had to deal with tears from some truly desperate individuals.

"We are praying for the individuals who are breaking into the church.

"Not only are they breaking into a sacred space that has served the community for the last 175 years, they are creating increased costs and stealing food from some of the most needy in our community. Food which is given away four mornings a week.