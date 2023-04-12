Food stolen from Doncaster church's food bank as police probe string of break-ins

St John The Evangelist Church in Balby has been targeted by thieves a number of times in recent months and in the latest incident, items were taken from the church’s food bank collection and also its cafe in the dead of night.

Reverend Derek Pamment has said that despite the setbacks, the church’s work within the community will continue.

He said: “After most of the food was stolen, we offered a very limited service and had to deal with tears from some truly desperate individuals.

St John The Evangelist Church in Balby has been repeatedly targeted by thieves.

“It was the fifth break in during the last two months.

"We are praying for the individuals who are breaking into the church.

"Not only are they breaking into a sacred space that has served the community for the last 175 years, they are creating increased costs and stealing food from some of the most needy in our community. Food which is given away four mornings a week.

“Despite this distressing series of break ins, our team of staff and volunteers have maintained the service and continue to serve an ever growing number of people.”

He said that in 2022, more than 1,500 people visited the multibank.

Added Rev Pamment: “The team are amazing and we continue to praise God for their support and time which is freely given.

“Andy, our operations manager, likened the situation to Jesus in the wilderness. The situation is testing but it would be great to help the individuals and avoid the break ins.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 6.35am last Tuesday (4 April) by a member of staff at St John The Evangelist Church in Doncaster to inform us of an alleged break-in.

“The incident is reported to have happened at about 2.30am that day where a person got into the church on Greenfield Lane in Balby.

“The person took food items from the church café and a food bank inside the church and left again on foot.

