Call for crowds as Doncaster charity runner set to complete 100 marathons in 100 days

Vicky Hogg has been pounding the streets every day since early January, aiming to run an exhausting 2,600 miles, all the time raising money for a number of charities.

She has already raised more than £3,000 and is set to complete her final run in Fishlake on April 21.

And the call has gone out for members of the public to cheer her on as she brings the gruelling challenge to an end.

Vicky Hogg is set to complete 100 marathons in 100 days.

She has battled fierce weather, injury setbacks and exhaustion along the way, breaking down in tears as she revealed that a torn achilles had wrecked her running plans.

But instead of packing in the charity challenge, a resilient Vicky switched to a hand-powered bike to get her daily total of 26.2 miles in.

After recovering from injury, she returned to running and will set off from Fosterhouses at 10.30am on April 21, doing four laps of a six mile loop before a 2.2 mile run on the last lap to the finish line at the Old Butchers Cafe in Fishlake.

A celebration party will be held at the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake from 6.30pm on April 21.

Vicky, who has taken on a number of exhausting endurance events over the years, kicked off her challenge for the start of 2023 in early January, lacing up her trainers each morning to raise cash for a variety of charities.

The challenge, dubbed Hoggy’s Big £1 Push is supporting the following organsations:

Amber's Law - supporting people living with cervical cancer and their families. Pushing to make cervical screening an option from the age of 18.

Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support. Doncaster charity supporting people and families living with cancer with free transport to appointments at Sheffield.

Mayflower Animal Sanctuary Doncaster charity supporting and re homing rescued cats and dogs.

Creative Minds – A South & West Yorkshire Mental health charity. Supporting people suffering with their mental health through sport and other activities.

She said: “There are so many fabulous charities doing fabulous things right now that need our support. Times are hard and charities are struggling. I chose this charities because they are close to my heart and hopefully you all can relate to one of these charities.

“Please, please, please donate just £1 if you can. Please share and follow my progress. The more people get on board the more £1 pounds we can get the more we can help.”

A carer for Doncaster Council’s Steps service, in 2021, she ran 900 miles between John O’Groats and Land’s End.

In 2018 she and some friends cycled John O’Groats to Lands’ End to raise money for the Sick Children’s Trust. And in 2020, in spite of the Covid pandemic she managed to fit in running coast to coast raising money for Dystonia.

And the former Doncaster Belles footballer recently had her story told in Ben Shepherd’s new book “Humble Heroes”.

You can donate £1 HERE or if you wish to donate more you can do so HERE