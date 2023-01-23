Doncaster woman in bid to run 100 marathons in 100 days refuses to give in after injury setback

Vicky Hogg broke down in tears as she revealed that a torn achilles had wrecked her plan to run an exhausting 2,600 miles between the start of the New Year and the middle of April.

But instead of packing in the charity challenge which is just a matter of days old, a resilient Vicky has switched to a hand-powered bike to get her daily total of 26.2 miles in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video posted online, which you can watch HERE, she said: “It’s been a really rough day. I’ve had the physio tell me I’ve torn my achilles and if I carry on doing whatever I'm doing, I’ll make it worse and cause long term damage.

Vicky Hogg broke down in tears after revealing her plans had been wrecked by an injury setback.

Wiping away tears, she told the camera: “I’m gutted. But there’s a positive to it. I’m gonna carry on, but not on my feet. I’m gonna do it on a bike with one leg.

"I’ve got an army of support behind me. I want to keep going, I will keep going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky, who has taken on a number of exhausting endurance events over the years, kicked off her challenge for the start of 2023 in early January.

She is taking on a 26 mile marathon every single day, lacing up her trainers each morning to raise case for a variety of charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge, dubbed Hoggy’s Big £1 Push is supporting the following organsations:

Amber's Law - supporting people living with cervical cancer and their families. Pushing to make cervical screening an option from the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support. Doncaster charity supporting people and families living with cancer with free transport to appointments at Sheffield.

Mayflower Animal Sanctuary Doncaster charity supporting and re homing rescued cats and dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Minds – A South & West Yorkshire Mental health charity. Supporting people suffering with their mental health through sport and other activities.

Earlier this month she said: "I’m going to attempt to run 100 marathons in 100 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Who knows what will happen but I’m going to give it my best shot. I will be running locally around Doncaster so please come join me.”

She added: “I’m asking you lovely lot to donate just £1 if you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you would like to donate more, obviously that’s fabulous. But £1 is all I’m asking.

"If I can generate enough interest in what I’m about to take on, and if everyone who shares, likes or follows my progress donates a £1, hopefully that will add up and to support these great charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There are so many fabulous charities doing fabulous things right now that need our support. Times are hard and charities are struggling. I chose this charities because they are close to my heart and hopefully you all can relate to one of these charities.

“Please, please, please donate just £1 if you can. Please share and follow my progress. The more people get on board the more £1 pounds we can get the more we can help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A carer for Doncaster Council’s Steps service, in 2021, she ran 900 miles between John O’Groats and Land’s End.

In 2018 she and some friends cycled John O’Groats to Lands’ End to raise money for the Sick Children’s Trust. And in 2020, in spite of the Covid pandemic she managed to fit in running coast to coast raising money for Dystonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former Doncaster Belles footballer recently had her story told in Ben Shepherd’s new book “Humble Heroes”.

You can donate £1 HERE or if you wish to donate more you can do so HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad