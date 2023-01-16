Doncaster charity stalwart Vicky Hogg starts bid to run 100 marathons in 100 days

Vicky Hogg, who has taken on a number of exhausting endurance events over the years, has just kicked off her challenge for the start of 2023 which will see her run more than 2,600 miles before the end of April.

She will take on a 26 mile marathon every single day – and will be lacing up her trainers each morning to raise case for a variety of charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge, dubbed Hoggy’s Big £1 Push is supporting the following organsations:

Vicky Hogg is aiming to run 100 marathons in 100 days.

Amber's Law - supporting people living with cervical cancer and their families. Pushing to make cervical screening an option from the age of 18.

Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support. Doncaster charity supporting people and families living with cancer with free transport to appointments at Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayflower Animal Sanctuary Doncaster charity supporting and re homing rescued cats and dogs.

Creative Minds – A South & West Yorkshire Mental health charity. Supporting people suffering with their mental health through sport and other activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “So this time, I’m going bigger than I have before to raise a few quid for four amazing charities.

"I’m going to attempt to run 100 marathons in 100 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Who knows what will happen but I’m going to give it my best shot. I will be running locally around Doncaster so please come join me.”

She added: “I’m asking you lovely lot to donate just £1 if you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you would like to donate more, obviously that’s fabulous. But £1 is all I’m asking. #

"If I can generate enough interest in what I’m about to take on, and if everyone who shares, likes or follows my progress donates a £1, hopefully that will add up and to support these great charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There are so many fabulous charities doing fabulous things right now that need our support. Times are hard and charities are struggling. I chose this charities because they are close to my heart and hopefully you all can relate to one of these charities.

“Please, please, please donate just £1 if you can. Please share and follow my progress. The more people get on board the more £1 pounds we can get the more we can help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proud brother Richard said: "Vicky is a serial fund raiser and has raised thousands over the years.”

“She has ran the length and breadth of this amazing country as well as cycled it, plus much, much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We as a family couldn’t be prouder. This is her toughest challenge as she will be doing it around her job.”

A carer for Doncaster Council’s Steps service, in 2021, she ran 900 miles between John O’Groats and Land’s End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018 she and some friends cycled John O’Groats to Lands’ End to raise money for the Sick Children’s Trust. And in 2020, in spite of the Covid pandemic she managed to fit in running coast to coast raising money for Dystonia.

And the former Doncaster Belles footballer recently had her story told in Ben Shepherd’s new book “Humble Heroes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Richard: “Let’s get behind this special lady and show her we are all behind her and more importantly raise money for the charities.”

Vicky is posting her routes on Facebook daily and is encouraging anyone to join her at their own pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can donate £1 HERE or if you wish to donate more you can do so HERE