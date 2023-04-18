Big hearted Doncaster youngster launches appeal for hospital that saved seriously ill grandad's life

Chris Chapman is now recovering after being diagnosed with meningitis, sepsis and Strep A which left him needing life-saving heart surgery.

He has been left unable to talk and walk and will need intense rehabiliation in the months ahead, his family has said.

And grandson Bailey-James Houlsby from Bawtry wants to give something back to Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital, where paramedics battled to save Mr Chapman, by launching a fundraising campaign.

Bailey has organised a fundraising campaign for his seriously ill grandad Chris Chapman.

12-year-old Bailey and pal Finley Melia first raised more than £100 through an Easter raffle in Bawtry and the family has now set up a GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE to raise even more cash following Mr Chapman being admitted to hospital on February 23.

Mr Chapman's daughter and Bailey’s mum Lydia said: “We thought he was heading for recovery, but his condition deteriorated and he ended up in intensive care on life support and dialysis in Lincoln Hospital due to total organ failure. We were told to say our goodbyes.

"The next day the doctors came and told me that he needed to have heart surgery and without it he would pass away.

“The decision was to go ahead and have surgery and do all they could to save him.

"He was transported to Glenfield Hospital in Leicester within the hour so he could have a heart operation to save his life, as he had bacterial endocarditis.”

On arrival at Glenfield, he had a cardiac arrest and had to be rushed into the theatre without any preparation for surgery.

Added Lydia: “We were told at this time that the chances were very slim.”

Said Bailey: “After five hours I found out that my grandad survived. He was then back in ICU at Glenfield, and after a few days the nursing staff tried to bring him around but he was not responding as they had hoped.”

The family were then told that the Strep A bacteria had caused vegetation on his brain, which meant he had the symptoms of a stroke. When he came around he could not talk and had full weakness in his left side.

She added: “He is now back in Lincoln Hospital as he will need intense rehabilitation to make some kind of recovery.

“He can now move his left hand slightly, talk and lift his right hand above his head.”

Added Bailey: “I am asking for donations to help get aids to support his recovery out of the hospital and I would like to donate some funds to Glenfield as they saved my grandad’s life and gave him a chance when he was already so unwell.

"The doctors told me it cost the NHS over £100k to perform the surgery and be transferred in a critical care ambulance and I hope the small amount I can give will help other families have more time with their loved ones.”