Autistic soon-to-be homeless Doncaster man in Andys Man Club fundraising bike ride
Jonny Worrall is aiming to raise £500 for the organisation with the solo bike ride from Rotherham to Skegness just before Christmas on December 23.
He said: “I’m raising money for Andys Man Club because they solely run off donations and the support they offer for men is like no other.
"It’s a forum for all men to go and talk about anything they feel the need to talk about. Everyone that attends is made to feel welcome and at home and this support needs help to continue to thrive.
“I will have no support and will be doing this solo, just me, my mountain bike, tent and spare clothes.
“Anything you give will go direct to support a great cause.”
