As world mourns, here's story of the day Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson came to Doncaster

It is a day that will go down in Doncaster’s musical history – the day Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson performed in our city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the world mourns the death of the musical pioneer at the age of 82, we’re taking a look back to the day that the singer-songwriter performed an epic set at Doncaster Racecourse.

The date was August 18, 2018 – and it was a real coup when Town Moor bosses announced the musical icon would be coming to Doncaster as part of the popular series of concerts after racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to the UK with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin to perform some of his greatest hits, the show included selected songs from the legendary Beach Boys album Pet Sounds as well as other choice cuts spanning his 54-year career with The Beach Boys and as a solo artist.

Brian Wilson performed at Doncaster Racecourse in 2018.

Universally hailed as a writer of one of the greatest American songbooks, Pet Sounds, which has reigned atop countless critic and fan polls, and has maintained its timeless rank as one of popular music’s most-cited influences.

He began his career as a teenage co founding member of The Beach Boys, who signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, Surfin’ Safari, that same year.

The band’s initial surf-rock focus was soon broadened to include other themes. Wilson’s innovative vocal and instrumental arrangements for major hits, including “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” and the No. 1 smash “Good Vibrations,” established The Beach Boys as America’s pre-eminent band of the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson also achieved great success as a solo artist with 11 of his own albums, including his acclaimed 2004 completion of an album he first began recording in the ‘60s, Brian Wilson Presents…SMiLE.

The album earned Wilson his first Grammy for a recording, which was followed by his second Grammy win for producing The Beach Boys’ acclaimed 2011 release, The SMiLE Sessions.

With his own band, Wilson performed major, sold-out tours and with The Beach Boys he celebrated the iconic band’s 50th anniversary in 2012 with a major international tour and acclaimed studio album, That’s Why God Made The Radio.

On that day back in 2018, fans crowded into Town Moor for an epic setlist that kicked off with California Girls and also included the likes of I Get Around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-song set also included classics such as Do It Again, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Sloop John B, God Only Knows and of course, Good Vibrations.

The evening was rounded off with Help Me, Rhonda, Barbara Ann, Surfin’ USA and Fun, Fun, Fun.

Announcing Wilson's death on Wednesday, his family said they were "heartbroken" and "at a loss for words". Their statement did not give a cause.

The Beach Boys were one of America's biggest bands, whose success rivalled the Beatles in the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in 1942 and raised in Hawthorne, California, Wilson formed a group with his younger brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Love and friend Jardine.

They went on to sell more than 100 million records globally, according to the group's website.

He was known for using the recording studio to create unique sounds, especially on the album Pet Sounds, which contributed to his reputation as a music pioneer.

Wilson lost his wife Melinda in 2024. The couple had been married for 24 years, and adopted their children Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson also had two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, from his first marriage.

The musician was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic in 1984, according to Forbes, when doctors found evidence that his use of psychedelic drugs had potentially damaged his brain.

In February 2024 it was revealed he had dementia.