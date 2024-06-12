Angry Doncaster resident empties blue bin outside home in protest at new recycling rules

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A furious Doncaster resident has dumped his recycling outside his house in a protest at council recycling rules – after workers refused to empty his blue bin because it contained a grape punnet.

Mr Pyke of Wong Lane said: “I have dumped my recycling onto the street as a protest against the council for not informing people of a change in how it's handled and no longer take things like a grape tub or something that your mushrooms come in.

He added: "The only plastic they now take is bottles.

Matthew Pyke has dumped recycling rubbish outside his home and ordered council chiefs to take his blue bin away in a protest at new rules in Doncaster.

"They didn't empty my bins for a plastic toy and a grape tub which is ridiculous.

"Doncaster only recycle one type of plastic so bins are no longer getting emptied.

"There is no point keeping them so I've requested for mine to be taken away and I will only use my black bin.”

He says he has been in contact with the council over the protest and added: “They say that they are coming to clean it up. However they need to inform everyone of the changes that have happened – there really is no point owning a blue or green bin.”

Earlier this year, Doncaster Council came under fire for the new scheme which saw blue bins going unemptied and tagged with labels notifying householders what was acceptable for recycling.

The authority even released a video showing exactly what can and can’t go in blue bins after the row.

The controversial scheme even attracted the attention of the TV news GB News channel who dubbed the council as “the bin stasi” in a reference to the East German secret police of the Cold War era.

A segment saw the council handed a “Union Jackass” award over what it described as “snooping” with workers peeking inside bins before deciding whether to empty them or not and attached a label, dubbed by some householders as “the tag of shame.”

An authority spokesman said: “Putting the right thing in the right bin can help increase recycling rates across Doncaster.

“So far, by taking a moment to find out what goes in the blue bin, residents have helped to reduce contamination, which is when non-accepted materials are put in the blue bin and rejected.

“This is costly to sort and is why our bin crews will ‘tag’ bins that do not contain the correct materials.”

Doncaster Council blue bins accept:

Paper and cardboard

Tins, cans and foil

Empty aerosols

Plastic bottes and lids

“Despite what it may say on the label, plastic pots, tubs, and trays are typically a low-grade plastic and harder to recycle, so please put them in your black bin as well.

“Other items such as glass bottles belong in your green box.