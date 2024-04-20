This is why your bin is not being emptied: Doncaster Council shares photos of recycling rulebreakers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In recent weeks, the authority has come under fire from householders whose blue bins haven’t been taken away because they contained the wrong sort of recycling.

There have been numerous reports of bins being left by refuse collectors – and tagged with labels explaining to residents why they have been untouched.

Now the authority has shared photos of bins breaking the rules – and urged people to make sure they put their rubbish in the correct bin.

Plastic bags and food waste do not go in the blue bin.

A spokesman said: “We often get asked why blue bins are tagged and not taken for collection.

“Here are some examples of contaminated materials, which show why a tag has been issued and the waste not taken away.

“The pictures are examples from Doncaster households and include nappies, food waste, plastic carrier bags and bin liners.

"These cannot be sent for recycling in Doncaster and contribute to an annual cost of £300,000 to rectify so please put them in your black bin.

This bin was left because it contained soiled nappies.

“Despite what it may say on the label, plastic pots, tubs, and trays are typically a low-grade plastic and harder to recycle, so please put them in your black bin as well.

“Other items such as glass bottles belong in your green box - we have a full A-Z guide which can be used to help decide exactly what goes in to what bin.”