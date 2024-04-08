Doncaster Council dubbed "jackass" by GB News over blue bin "snooping" row
The authority’s recycling scheme has come under fire from residents in recent weeks, with bins going unemptied for containing the wrong sort of recycling – and residents being ‘shamed’ by collection workers who have been taking photographs of offenders’ bins and attaching them with tags.
Reasons for refusal include bins having an open lid, containing non-recyclable items, containing additional bags and being damaged.
The scheme has drawn criticism from residents across the borough, some of whom claim their bins have been wrongly tagged.
Now the scheme has drawn the attention of the TV news channel who dubbed the council as “the bin stasi” in a reference to the East German secret police of the Cold War era.
A segment saw the council handed a “Union Jackass” award over what it described as “snooping.”
