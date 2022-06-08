Amy Leanne Stringfellow: Anniversary run raises £2,000 in Doncaster murder victim's memory

The event also includd a tombola, auctions, cake stall, children’s entertainment, competitions and more at Cantley’s Hawthorne Club.

An anniversary fundraising run raised nearly £2,000 in memory of Amy Leanne Stringfellow for charity.

Nearly £2,000 has been raised for the Winstons Wish charity which supports children and their families after the death of a sibling or a parent.

On her JustGiving page, which you can donate to HERE mum Jacqui Fareham wrote: “Amy-Leanne was one of the strongest young ladies you could wish to meet and was and still is loved by everyone that has the privilege of knowing her.

"Her personality and smile could light up any room and she lived her life for others.

"Her character and strength would never allow others to control her.

"Amy-Leanne was determined, successful and had a passion and flair for life. She thought she could save the world and gave everyone a fair chance despite their background.

“Everyone has a story mum,” she would say, everyone deserves a second chance.