Amy Leanne Stringfellow: Half marathon to be staged in tribute to Doncaster murder victim

Runners will gather for the event at Cantley’s Hawthorn Club on the second anniversary of mum-of one Amy’s death to raise funds for charity.
It is the second year in a row a run will be held to remember fitness fanatic Amy-Leanne who was 26 when she was killed by fiance Terence Papworth, 45, in a horrific attack at his home in Dryden Avenue, Balby in the summer of 2020.
The event on June 5 will mark the second anniversary of her death and will also include a tombola, auctions, cake stall, children’s entertainment, competitions and much. much more.
Tickets for the event are £10 with cash being raised for the Winstons Wish charity which supports children and their families after the death of a sibling or a parent.