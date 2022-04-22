Amy Leanne Stringfellow: Half marathon to be staged in tribute to Doncaster murder victim

Runners will gather for the event at Cantley’s Hawthorn Club on the second anniversary of mum-of one Amy’s death to raise funds for charity.

It is the second year in a row a run will be held to remember fitness fanatic Amy-Leanne who was 26 when she was killed by fiance Terence Papworth, 45, in a horrific attack at his home in Dryden Avenue, Balby in the summer of 2020.

The event on June 5 will mark the second anniversary of her death and will also include a tombola, auctions, cake stall, children’s entertainment, competitions and much. much more.

A half marathon will be staged in memory of Amy-Leanne Stringfellow.