"Absolutely brilliant:" Airport campaigner welcomes mayor's £160m funding pledge

A city businessman leading the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has welcomed South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard’s announcement he will pledge £160 million to the scheme, describing the news as “absolutely brilliant.”

The airport is now on track to reopen under public ownership after Mr Coppard yesterday confirmed he will give the green light to the project.

A final decision will be taken next week by Mr Coppard and South Yorkshire’s four council leaders.

In an interview with Toby Foster on BBC Radio Sheffield, Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. another step in the right direction.

"The board meeting next Tuesday, Ros Jones will vote for it, Oliver will vote for it, we just need another – it’s the start of it all, isn’t it?”

The site was closed by previous owners Peel in 2022 after running at a loss for years.

It is now due to be run by Doncaster Council via a council-owned company after attempts to find a private investor to take it on failed.

It is intended that the reopening of the airport will be the catalyst for new homes and businesses in the area, creating thousands of jobs, while there are ambitions for a neighbouring logistics park called Gateway East to become a “world-leading sustainable aviation hub”.

The mayor told reporters on Monday afternoon that he will back a proposal to commit up to £160m of funding to the reopening.

“I’m pleased to be able to say I will be voting in favour of that funding decision based on the information that has been given to me, the advice I’ve been given and the huge amount of work we’ve done,” he said.

“I will be voting in favour of the full funding for Doncaster Sheffield Airport in order to create a thriving airport at the heart of South Yorkshire and a world-leading sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub at Gateway East.”

Last week Mr Coppard revealed passenger flights were unlikely to be running from DSA until 2028 and also revealed there were "ongoing conversations" about the lease for the airport land.

Asked whether he thought the deal would go through next week, Mr Chadwick said: “I think it should do really. It’s not just about Doncaster, it’s about South Yorkshire isn’t it?"

When questioned about £160 million of public funding being used, Mr Chadwick said: “Every business wants to make a profit doesn’t it? With this being a public funded project, does it have to make a profit?

"What it will add to the region could far outweigh a few million pounds here and there. I sound flippant when saying that, but I’m not being.

"£160 million is an awful lot of money but it its going to support the region.”

When asked by Foster: “What’s to stop it failing again?,” he replied: “A different management structure. Peel are a land and property developer, they closed Sheffield City Airport, they tried to close Teesside. ”But this is not just about the airport.”

He added: “The biggest problem we have got is politics. It’s become a political football – and that’s the wrong way to look at it.

"We need to forget politics and get it up and running.”