Officials warn 'severe flood warnings' could be re-issued in Doncaster with more rain forecast

But there remain 15 of these lower grade warnings in place across the borough, with residents warned they could be upgraded again with more rain forecast on Thursday. Click here to see the current flood warnings.

The downgrading follows advice from the Met Office and the Environment Agency and means there is no longer an imminent threat to life presented by the weather.

But officials say they are keeping a close eye on the weather as it remains uncertain, and Doncaster Council says it is under constant review as it is entirely possible that a ‘severe flood warning’ could be reissued so please keep an eye on flood warnings at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/News/latest-flooding-information

But officials still say Fishlake area is not safe and a return to properties is ‘discouraged in the strongest possible terms’.

A statement from Doncaster Council said: “Whilst some people may choose to return to their properties in other affected areas, they must not do so if their property is still submerged.

“The Environment Agency, supported by the emergency services, is working hard to recover the area for a safe return but this is going to take some time and the latest estimates suggest a safe return could be up to three weeks away for some residents. Every effort is being made to increase the pumping in the area in order to reduce this timeframe.

“Doncaster Council will now be supported by the emergency services to offer humanitarian aid to those who have remained in the Fishlake area. This will be facilitated by specially trained and equipped emergency service workers and should not be attempted by residents.”

The access roads into Fishlake remain closed.

The advice from the Environment Agency remains:

DO NOT attempt to enter the Fishlake area

DO NOT wade through flood water

DO NOT drive through flood water

Damian Allen, Chief Executive at Doncaster Council, said: “Our services are working around the clock with the local community to ensure that our residents get the right support. Despite an encouraging reduction in flood warnings, this doesn’t mean the danger is totally gone and we’ll keep working hard to get to any affected areas as quickly as possible.

“We have nine Advice and Recovery Hubs that have been set up to provide information and guidance on your next steps. Our dedicated staff will support people and put them in contact with any services they need.

“We also have teams working directly with those affected by the floods. We understand that residents may be out of their homes throughout the day due to work commitments or a number of reasons, so we’re setting up evening visits to provide help to those who need it most.

“If you have any questions, we encourage you to visit our frequently asked questions page for the latest information about flood recovery. If you know anyone who is vulnerable and needs urgent assistance, contact the public information helpline on 01302 737189.“