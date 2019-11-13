These are the 15 flood warnings currently still in place in Doncaster
Officials have downgraded the five severe flood warnings that were in place in Doncaster.
But there remain 15 flood warnings currently in place in the borough.
These mean flooding is expected and immediate action required.
The warnings are for:
Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme
North Swaith Dike at Bentley
River Don at Barnby Dun
River Don at Bentley
River Don at Bentley Moor
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Doncaster
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at Kirk Sandall
River Don at Lower Sprotbrough
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site
