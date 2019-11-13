These are the 15 flood warnings currently still in place in Doncaster

But there remain 15 flood warnings currently in place in the borough.

These mean flooding is expected and immediate action required.

The warnings are for:

The village of Fishlake, Doncaster, submerged under still rising flood water is cut off. November 09, 2019. A Severe Flood warning is in place for the village as river levels continue to rise. See SWNS story SWLEflood. Seven severe flood warnings are still in place as the Governmentâ€™s flood warning information site warned life could be at danger over the weather. All seven areas affected are near the River Don which flows through Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. They are at Barnby Dun, Bentley, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site. There are also 61 flood warnings.

Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme

North Swaith Dike at Bentley

River Don at Barnby Dun

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Bentley Moor

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Doncaster

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at Kirk Sandall

River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site