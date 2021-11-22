Needle spiking: Fresh fears for women as new drug attacks reported in Doncaster

Last week, police in Doncaster confirmed they were probing three cases of people being surreptitiously injected with needles in the town’s pubs and clubs last weekend.

Now it has emerged there may have been more cases on the town’s nightlife scene this weekend, with another woman coming forward to share photos of what appear to be needle marks on her skin as well as details of blackouts and uncontrolled vomiting.

In a widely shared post on Facebook, she wrote: “Be careful people when out drinking!!

There have been fresh reports of needle spiking in Doncaster.

“After having a good night in Doncaster Friday night, my 18 year old daughter went from dancing in one pub, walking to next and being sick three times in the space of half an hour - couldn't walk or talk or even hold her head up!

"Then I woke up Saturday morning with what looks like an injection mark. Also have since heard it happened to a few other people that night in town.

"So lucky she had us to look after her cos I dread to think what might have happened.”

It comes after numerous women said they had been targeted in the town centre last weekend with reports of unconsciousnes and hospital visits.

There were unconfirmed figures that seven women had been targeted – but police have said they are only investigating three cases at this stage.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating three reports of spiking in Doncaster at the weekend. These are not confirmed at this stage and we are awaiting toxicology.”

One woman was said to have been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Needle spiking is where the victims believe they were injected with a needle and drugs – often sedatives – and which are administered without their knowledge.

One victim, sharing a photo of what appears to be a needle mark posted: “Girls, please be really careful when out drinking. Last night I have no memory on what went on out in town.