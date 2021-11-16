Needle spiking: Police confirm Doncaster probe after women injected with 'drugs' in pubs

Numerous women said they had been targeted in the town centre on Saturday night, with reports of blackouts, hospital visits and victoms being being violently ill after being surreptitiously jabbed with needles.

There were unconfirmed figures that seven women had been targeted – but police have said they are only investigating three cases at this stage.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating three reports of spiking in Doncaster at the weekend. These are not confirmed at this stage and we are awaiting toxicology.”

Police in Doncaster are investigating three cases of needle spiking.

One woman was said to have been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Needle spiking is where the victims believe they were injected with a needle and drugs – often sedatives – are administered without their knowledge.

One victim, sharing a photo of what appears to be a needle mark posted: “Girls, please be really careful when out drinking. Last night I have no memory on what went on out in town.

"I’ve woken up to this on my hip that looks like a needle mark from being injected. Lucky enough, I feel fine, just a bit dizzy but someone might not be next time.”

Another posted: “I went round Doncaster, haven’t found an injection mark but my night was a blur – all over the place.

“When I got home I could barely stand, I spewed everywhere and slept for 10 hours and today I’m non stop vomiting and going very shaky, wobbly, keep burning up and falling asleep.”

A third woman posted: “Last night I went out in Doncaster and have no memory of anything from ten onwards.

"When I did get home I spewed everywhere, talking absolute nonsense. It turns out I’ve been spiked, injected in my hip and feel absolutely c***.

"Just want all girls to be aware. Why do people think its okay to take your independence away – it’s traumatised me, I don’t wanna go out anymore.”