Marks and Spencer: Firm blasted over 'denials' Doncaster store was under threat

High street giant Marks and Spencer has come under fire from upset customers over denials its Doncaster city centre store was closing.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The firm announced last week that it will shut its Baxtergate-Frenchgate store next year, with trade transferring to a new and enlarged branch at the Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road, bringing its presence in the city centre to an end after more than five decades.

Rumours about the future of the store had been circulating since shortly after Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When contacted by the Free Press in January, a spokesman said: “We don’t have any news to share about our Doncaster store.”

Most Popular
Marks and Spencer is closing its Doncaster city centre branch.Marks and Spencer is closing its Doncaster city centre branch.
Marks and Spencer is closing its Doncaster city centre branch.

We have also seen emails sent to customers who had asked about bosses about the rumours.

One said: "Thank you for your recent correspondence and your concerns for our Doncaster store

“I am not aware of any plans at the current time but have noted your thoughts.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One upset customer said: “When I asked M&S a few months back, they just denied it was closing outright.

"These things aren’t decided overnight. They obviously knew back then they were closing.”

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton has called on M&S to reverse its decision, while Conservative Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has also condemned the closure, blaming the shutdown on Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones.

In an announcement explaining the closure last week, Kerry Ely, M&S regional manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores with the right space to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re excited to be announcing a £7m investment today to extend our Wheatley Hall Road Simply Food store in the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, tripling its size to deliver a bigger foodhall and brand-new spacious and stylish 20,000 sq ft Clothing & Home department. This follows a £21m investment last year in new stores across Yorkshire.

“Once the extension is complete in summer 2025, our Baxter Gate store will close. We are offering our colleagues alternative roles at M&S and in the meantime, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers across Doncaster.”

Related topics:DoncasterRos Jones