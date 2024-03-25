Marks and Spencer: Firm blasted over 'denials' Doncaster store was under threat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm announced last week that it will shut its Baxtergate-Frenchgate store next year, with trade transferring to a new and enlarged branch at the Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road, bringing its presence in the city centre to an end after more than five decades.

Rumours about the future of the store had been circulating since shortly after Christmas.

When contacted by the Free Press in January, a spokesman said: “We don’t have any news to share about our Doncaster store.”

We have also seen emails sent to customers who had asked about bosses about the rumours.

One said: "Thank you for your recent correspondence and your concerns for our Doncaster store

“I am not aware of any plans at the current time but have noted your thoughts.”

One upset customer said: “When I asked M&S a few months back, they just denied it was closing outright.

"These things aren’t decided overnight. They obviously knew back then they were closing.”

In an announcement explaining the closure last week, Kerry Ely, M&S regional manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores with the right space to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.

“We’re excited to be announcing a £7m investment today to extend our Wheatley Hall Road Simply Food store in the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, tripling its size to deliver a bigger foodhall and brand-new spacious and stylish 20,000 sq ft Clothing & Home department. This follows a £21m investment last year in new stores across Yorkshire.