Marks and Spencer: Doncaster MP calls on chain to reverse closure decision
The chain announced earlier this week that it would be closing the Baxtergate-Frenchgate branch in 2025, with trade transferring to a new and expanded store at the Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road.
The announcement has left shoppers reeling and will see the firm’s presence in the city centre come to an end after more than 50 years.
Now Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton has taken up the fight and has appealed to M&S bosses to monitor the situation with a view to reversing the decision.
She said: “My constituents have raised with me the disappointing news that the Marks and Spencer store on Baxter Gate in the city centre will be closing in summer 2025.
"I understand that many Doncaster residents will share my disappointment in this news.
“I have received assurances from M&S that all staff will be offered jobs at the Wheatley Hall Road site, which is looking to expand to be triple its current capacity, or other close by alternatives.
“Whilst I welcome the expansion of the Wheatley store, I know that shoppers will be concerned about public transport links.
“I have therefore written to M&S to express my disappointment at the closure of the store and requested that they continue to monitor sales at their Baxter Gate store and reverse their decision if footfall increases over the next months.”