Marks & Spencer confirms closure of Doncaster city centre store with expanded outlet set to open
Workers at the store were told the news yesterday, with the long standing store in Baxtergate and Frenchgate set to shut its doors next summer.
Kerry Ely, M&S regional manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores with the right space to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.
“We’re excited to be announcing a £7m investment today to extend our Wheatley Hall Road Simply Food store in the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, tripling its size to deliver a bigger foodhall and brand-new spacious and stylish 20,000 sq ft clothing and home department.
"This follows a £21m investment last year in new stores across Yorkshire.
“Once the extension is complete in summer 2025, our Baxter Gate store will close.
"We are offering our colleagues alternative roles at M&S and in the meantime, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers across Doncaster.”
Rumours of the closure had been circulating on social media since January, but the chain chose not to comment on the speculation.
The city centre branch is one of the biggest remaining department stores in the city centre, following the closure of Debenhams, Woolworths, Binns and British Home Stores in recent years.
The firm has had a presence in the city centre for more than five decades, with the store built on the site of the former Doncaster Guildhall, which was demolished in 1959.