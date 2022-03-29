Man's body found in Doncaster park as police say death is 'non-suspicious'
A man’s body has been found in a Doncaster park this morning, sparking a major police investigation.
Emergency crews were called to Hexthorpe Flatts park in Hexthorpe following the discovery shortly after 6.30am today.
However, South Yorkshire Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that they will not be releasing any further details about the incident.
Concerned residents reported police, fire and ambulance crews at the park off Greenfield Lane and Urban Road this morning, with large parts of the park sealed off.
A black police investigation tent could be seen near to the crazy golf course a short distance from the Greenfield Lane entrance to the park.
Police have been guarding the scene throughout the morning with fire and ambulance officers also at the scene.
A fire service spokesman said: “We were called at 6:42am this morning to an incident on Urban Road. However, it’s down as a police incident which we attended to assist them.”