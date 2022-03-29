Doncaster park sealed off as police, fire and ambulance crews race to scene

Hexthorpe Flatts is cordoned off with reports of police, ambulance and fire crews all at the scene early this morning.

Several eyewitnesses have reported a scene close to the crazy golf course near to the entrance of the park on Urban Road being guarded by officers.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of the incident.