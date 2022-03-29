Doncaster park sealed off as police, fire and ambulance crews race to scene
A Doncaster park has been sealed off this morning following reports of a major serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:07 am
Hexthorpe Flatts is cordoned off with reports of police, ambulance and fire crews all at the scene early this morning.
Several eyewitnesses have reported a scene close to the crazy golf course near to the entrance of the park on Urban Road being guarded by officers.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of the incident.